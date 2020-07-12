Odisha University innovates ultraviolet device for sanitisation

By Press Trust of India Posted by| Nandini, Bhubaneswar

The Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT) in Odisha has come up with a robot-assisted device that uses short-wave ultraviolet ray for sanitisation, an official said on Sunday.

The contactless device- Ultra Violet Robot-Assisted Sanitiser (UVRAS)-can be an effective tool in the war against COVID-19, he said.

Developed by the Robotics Club of the VSSUT in Burla in Sambalpur district, the ultraviolet disinfector can be useful in maintaining hygiene, Prakash Chandra Swain, professor-in-charge, public relations of the university told PTI.

With the help of a robot, the device can sterilise surfaces by using the short-wave ultraviolet light, he said.

“The UVRAS emits ultraviolet light to disinfect enclosed areas like hospital rooms, doctors’ chambers, operation theatres, guest rooms, restaurants and meeting spaces,” he said.

This device has a camera which gives a real-time video of the area where it will be deployed for sanitisation, he said.

“The tool provides a perfect solution to our problem.

The ultraviolet light targets pathogens and is effective for disinfecting the air. It prevents certain infectious diseases from spreading,” Swain said.

Describing the device as the first-of-its-kind in the world, he said that talks are on with different industrial organisations for commercial production of the UVRAS.

The students under the guidance of Atal Chaudhuri, vice chancellor of VSSUT, have also prepared an automatic hand sanitiser dispenser.

It is also contactless and a low-cost tool, he said.

“In the near future, we have planned to go for mass production of it to supply to people and organisations,” the professor added.