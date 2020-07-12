Sections
Home / Education / Odisha University innovates ultraviolet device for sanitisation

Odisha University innovates ultraviolet device for sanitisation

The contactless device- Ultra Violet Robot-Assisted Sanitiser (UVRAS)-can be an effective tool in the war against COVID-19, he said.

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 13:48 IST

By Press Trust of India Posted by| Nandini, Bhubaneswar

The Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT) in Odisha has come up with a robot-assisted device that uses short-wave ultraviolet ray for sanitisation, an official said on Sunday.

The contactless device- Ultra Violet Robot-Assisted Sanitiser (UVRAS)-can be an effective tool in the war against COVID-19, he said.

Developed by the Robotics Club of the VSSUT in Burla in Sambalpur district, the ultraviolet disinfector can be useful in maintaining hygiene, Prakash Chandra Swain, professor-in-charge, public relations of the university told PTI.

With the help of a robot, the device can sterilise surfaces by using the short-wave ultraviolet light, he said.



“The UVRAS emits ultraviolet light to disinfect enclosed areas like hospital rooms, doctors’ chambers, operation theatres, guest rooms, restaurants and meeting spaces,” he said.

This device has a camera which gives a real-time video of the area where it will be deployed for sanitisation, he said.

“The tool provides a perfect solution to our problem.

The ultraviolet light targets pathogens and is effective for disinfecting the air. It prevents certain infectious diseases from spreading,” Swain said.

Describing the device as the first-of-its-kind in the world, he said that talks are on with different industrial organisations for commercial production of the UVRAS.

The students under the guidance of Atal Chaudhuri, vice chancellor of VSSUT, have also prepared an automatic hand sanitiser dispenser.

It is also contactless and a low-cost tool, he said.

“In the near future, we have planned to go for mass production of it to supply to people and organisations,” the professor added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘India’s main opponent is China not Pak, govt’s foreign policy has failed’: Pawar
Jul 12, 2020 14:59 IST
India at good position in battle against Covid-19 : Home minister Amit Shah
Jul 12, 2020 14:56 IST
Monsoon session of Parliament likely in August
Jul 12, 2020 14:52 IST
UP unlock guidelines: Markets to remain open from Monday to Friday
Jul 12, 2020 14:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.