Oil India admit card 2020 for Technician, Assistant Mechanic and other posts released, here’s direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Oil India admit card 2020: Oil India Limited, a Navratna Public Sector, has released the admit card for the recruitment examination of Technician, Assistant Technician, Assistant Mechanic and Assistant Operator on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the recruitment examination can download their admit card online at oil-india.com.

The Oil India recruitment exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 13, 2020.

Direct link to download Oil India admit card 2020

How to download Oil India admit card 2020:

Visit the official website at oil-india.com

On the homepage, go to ‘Career’ Tab the click on ‘Current Openings’

Click on the link that reads, ‘Download Admit Card’ given against ‘Application Status/Admit Card for Written Test on 13/12/2020 for various posts vide advertisement/notification dated 18/10/2017’

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and log in

The Oil India admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.