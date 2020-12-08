Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / Oil India Limited officer admit card released, here’s how to download

Oil India Limited officer admit card released, here’s how to download

The Oil India Limited has released the admit card for the officer recruitment exam, on its official website. Candidates who have applied for the posts can download their admit card online at oil-india.com

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 16:10 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Oil India Limited officers exam admit card out (HT PHOTO)

The Oil India Limited has released the admit card for the officer recruitment exam, on its official website. Candidates who have applied for the posts can download their admit card online at oil-india.com. The admit card will be available on the website till December 25, 5 pm.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 10 vacancies of superintendent medical officer, engineer and manager in Grade C, 42 vacancies of senior officer and senior medical officer in Grade B and two vacancies of physiotherapy and confidential secretary in Grade A. The online applications were invited between October 1 and 30.

Direct Link to download admit card

How to download OIL Officer admit card 2020:

Visit the official website- oil-india.com

Go to its career sections



Click on Current openings

A link will be displayed to download admit card

Click on it and you will be redirected to a new page

Click on login

Key in your login credentials and submit

Your OIL officer admit card will be released.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Home minister Amit Shah to meet farmers at 7pm today
Dec 08, 2020 15:51 IST
PM Modi, Qatar emir decide to create task force for investments into India
Dec 08, 2020 16:49 IST
Sisodia says public not being allowed to meet CM, police refute allegation
Dec 08, 2020 16:28 IST
Indian Army chief General Naravane begins week-long visit to UAE, Saudi Arabia
Dec 08, 2020 16:30 IST

latest news

Bharat Bandh invokes mixed response in UP, SP workers protest 
Dec 08, 2020 17:10 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Home minister Amit Shah to meet farmers at 7pm today and all the latest news
Dec 08, 2020 17:07 IST
Man shares pic of ‘stereotypes’ in daughter’s maths textbook, sparks mixed reaction
Dec 08, 2020 17:06 IST
Maharashtra DCR allows construction on 1,500 sqft plots
Dec 08, 2020 17:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.