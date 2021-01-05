Oil India Recruitment 2020: Apply now for 65 vacancies for various posts

Sections
Oil India Recruitment 2021: Oil India Limited Duliajan (Assam) has invited applications for recruitment against 65 vacancies for the post of Senior Officer, Manager, Sr. Medical Officer and Others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the prescribed format given on the website on or before 15 January 2021.

Oil India Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Superintending Engineer (Drilling) - 3 Posts

Manager (Accounts/ Internal Audit) - 1 Post

Superintending Medical Officer (Pathology, ENT, Ophthalmology, Orthopaedic Surgeon, Radiology & Physician) - 7 Posts



Senior Medical Officer - 7 Posts

Senior Security Officer - 2 Posts

Senior Officer (Electrical, HR, Legal, Mechanical, Instrumentation, Geophysics, Reservoir) - 43 Posts

Physiotherapist - 1 Post

Confidential Secretary- 1 Post

