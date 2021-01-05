Oil India Recruitment 2020: Apply now for 65 vacancies for various posts
Oil India Recruitment 2021: Oil India Limited Duliajan (Assam) has invited applications for recruitment against 65 vacancies for the post of Senior Officer, Manager, Sr. Medical Officer and Others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the prescribed format given on the website on or before 15 January 2021.
Oil India Recruitment 2021: Oil India Limited Duliajan (Assam) has invited applications for recruitment against 65 vacancies for the post of Senior Officer, Manager, Sr. Medical Officer and Others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the prescribed format given on the website on or before 15 January 2021.
Oil India Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
Superintending Engineer (Drilling) - 3 Posts
Manager (Accounts/ Internal Audit) - 1 Post
Superintending Medical Officer (Pathology, ENT, Ophthalmology, Orthopaedic Surgeon, Radiology & Physician) - 7 Posts
Senior Medical Officer - 7 Posts
Senior Security Officer - 2 Posts
Senior Officer (Electrical, HR, Legal, Mechanical, Instrumentation, Geophysics, Reservoir) - 43 Posts
Physiotherapist - 1 Post
Confidential Secretary- 1 Post
Click here for official notification