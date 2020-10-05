Sections
OJEE admit card 2020 to be released today at ojee.nic.in, here’s how to download

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 12:27 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

OJEE admit card 2020. (PTI file)

OJEE admit card 2020: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee will release the admit card for Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) on Monday, October 5, 2020, on its official website.

Once the admit cards are released, candidates who have registered for the OJEE 2020 will be able to download their admit cards online at ojee.nic.in.

“The link to download Admit Cards shall be made available in OJEE website (www.ojee.nic.in) on 05.10.2020,” reads an official notice.

The OJEE examination is scheduled to be conducted from October 12 to 19, at various centres spread across the state. The examination will be held in three shifts i.e., from 9 to 11 am, 12:30 to 2:30 pm, and 4 to 6 pm.



How to download OJEE admit card 2020:

Visit the official website at ojee.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “OJEE admit card 2020”

A new page will appear on the display screen.

Key in your credentials and login.

The OJEE admit card 2020 will appear on the display screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

