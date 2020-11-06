OJEE Results 2020 declared at ojee.nic.in, here’s direct link to download rank card

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee on Friday declared the OJEE Results 2020 for B.Tech, B.Arch and B.Plan courses on its official website at ojee.nic.in. Candidates who have appeared in the entrance exam can check their results online by logging in using their application number and date of birth. OJEE 2020 was conducted in computer-based test mode from October 12 to 22, following all Covid- related guidelines.

Direct link to download OJEE Rank Card 2020

How to download OJEE Rank Card 2020:

Visit the official website at ojee.nic .in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘Download Rank Card’

Key in your application number and date of birth to login

Your OJEE Rank Card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.