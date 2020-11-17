Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / OJEE round 2 seat allotment result 2020 declared at ojee.mic.in, here’s direct link

OJEE round 2 seat allotment result 2020 declared at ojee.mic.in, here’s direct link

OJEE round 2 seat allotment result 2020: Candidates who have registered for the counselling can check the 2nd round seat allotment results online at ojee.nic.in.

Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 14:29 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

OJEE round 2 seat allotment result 2020. (Screengrab )

OJEE round 2 seat allotment result 2020: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination committee has released the OJEE round 2 seat allotment results 2020 for BTech, BArch, BPlan, Int MSc courses on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the counselling can check the 2nd round seat allotment results online at ojee.nic.in.

“2nd Round Seat Allotment for BTech, BArch, BPlan, Int MSc has been published,” reads the statement available on the official website.

Click here to check OJEE round 2 seat allotment result 2020

Candidates will have to key in their application number and password to login and check their result.

“The fee structure for the year 2020-21 shall be as per the decision of the Fee Structure Committee,” reads the information available on the committee’s official website.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Pak’s dossier on India is a gamble. 4 reasons why Imran Khan took the risk
Nov 17, 2020 12:56 IST
Madhya Pradesh to table bill against ‘forced and fraudulent inter-religious marriages’
Nov 17, 2020 14:05 IST
RJD leader who criticised Rahul Gandhi has a theory why Sushil Modi isn’t Dy CM
Nov 17, 2020 14:09 IST
Congress panel meeting today to discuss organisational matters
Nov 17, 2020 13:50 IST

latest news

UP CM Yogi Adityanath offer prayers at Badrinath shrine, meets ITBP soldiers at Indo-China border
Nov 17, 2020 14:33 IST
OJEE round 2 seat allotment result 2020 declared at ojee.mic.in, here’s direct link
Nov 17, 2020 14:29 IST
New Bihar govt holds first cabinet meet, approves 5-day legislature session
Nov 17, 2020 14:28 IST
Did Govinda take a dig at nephew Krushna Abhishek on Kapil Sharma Show?
Nov 17, 2020 14:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.