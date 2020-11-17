OMC admit card released for executive assistant, jr. engineer and other exams at omcltd.in, here’s direct link

Sections
The Odisha Mining Corporation Ltd on Tuesday released the admit card for the candidates registered for online Computer Based Test (CBT) for recruitment to the post of junior engineer (mechanical and electrical), junior executive assistant, junior nurse and junior pharmacist.

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Odisha Mining Corporation Ltd on Tuesday released the admit card for the candidates registered for online Computer Based Test (CBT) for recruitment to the post of junior engineer (mechanical and electrical), junior executive assistant, junior nurse and junior pharmacist. Candidates who have applied for the recruitment can download their OMC non-executive admit card from the official website at omcltd.in.

OMC CBT is scheduled to be conducted on December 8, 9, 10, 11 and 14, 2020 at Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Dhenkanal,Berhampur and Sambalpur locations.

How to Download OMC Admit Card 2020:

Visit the official website of OMC at omcltd.in

Click on the link - ‘e-admit card for Computer Based Test (CBT) for 128 Non-executive posts in OMC’, appearing on the homepage.

Key in your login credentials

Download and take its print out.

