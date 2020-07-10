On lines of CBSE, Rajasthan mulls reduction in school syllabus

After the CBSE announced a 30 percent reduction in the school syllabus, the Rajasthan government too has directed the two agencies tasked with framing of the syllabus to review and suggest if modifications or reduction is needed.

“This year because of the corona virus, the working days in schools have reduced. So the school education department has instructed the two agencies that frame our syllabus to review it and suggest if there is a need for reduction,” school education minister Govind Singh Dotasara said

The Central Board of Secondary Education announced a 30 percent reduction in the syllabus of classes 9 to 12 for this academic year owing to the disruption of the school calendar due to the corona virus pandemic.

“The RBSE issues an academic calendar each year mentioning the working days in that year. The calendar for this year has not yet been issued and there has been a reduction in working days because of the corona virus outbreak so we need to review the syllabus,” Dotasara said.

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will review the syllabus for classes 9 to 12 while the Rajasthan State Council of Education Research and Training (RSCERT) will review the syllabus for classes 1 to 8.

He said the two agencies will decide of the syllabus can be completed by taking extra classes or some portions of the syllabus need to be reduced to finish it within the academic year.

The current academic session has been disrupted by the corona virus outbreak. Schools have been shut since the lockdown was imposed on March 23. The reduced working days have left schools struggling to complete the syllabus.

“We will see what best option can be worked out for schools so that students are not affected,” Dotasara said.

Asked if any part of the syllabus that was introduced during the BJP government would be modified, Dotasara said no topics that could create a controversy will be touched.

In the last academic session from July 2019 to March 2020, there were 207 working days. In July last year, there were 27 working days. However this year schools are still shut. In case schools remain shut in August and beyond that, it will mean a further reduction in working days and the department will be forced to reduce the syllabus.

Asked about the controversy over reduction of portion on Maharana Pratap in the class 10 text-books, Dotasara said there was no change and the books were the same that were being taught since the last 1.5 years and unnecessary fuss was being kicked-up.

“There were some errors in the e-textbook which has been removed from the RBSE website and action will be taken against the person who wrongly translated the text,” he said.