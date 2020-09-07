ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2020: List of selected candidates released, check it here

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2020: The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) on Monday declared the result of the recruitment examination for Apprentices on its official website.

Candidates who have applied for the recruitment process can check their results online at ongcapprentices.ongc.co.in.

The ONGC had invited applications to fill 4182 vacancies of apprentices, out of which, 1579 vacancies are for Western Sector, 764 for Mumbai Sector, 716 for Eastern Sector, 674 for Southern Sector, 228 for Northern Sector, and 221 for Central Sector.

Earlier, the result was scheduled to be announced on September 3, 2020, but due to some technical reasons, the dates were postponed till September 7.

“The selected candidates, shortlisted by the Selection Committee, will be called for verification of documents and joining at the work centre at a later date, as soon as the pandemic of COVID – 19 situation improves via registered mail,” reads the official notice.

Direct link to check ONGC Apprentice results:

Northern sector

Mumbai sector (Goa)

Mumbai sector (Uran)

Westen sector (Vadodara)

Westen sector (Ankleshwar)

Westen sector (Ahmedabad)

Eastern sector (Silchar)

Eastern sector (Nazira and Sivasagar)

Southern Centre (Chennai)

Southern Centre (Kakinada)

Central Sector (Kolkata)

How to check ONGC Apprentice results:

1. Visit the official website at ongcapprentices.ongc.co.in

2. On the homepage, select the sector and work centre for which you have applied for

3. The results for the sector will appear on the display screen

4. Scroll down and check your results

5. Download the results and take its print out for future use.

Note: The selection of the candidates is provisional subject to verification of certificates and medical fitness.