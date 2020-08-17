Sections
Home / Education / ONGC Recruitment 2020: Last date to apply for 4182 vacancies for apprentices

ONGC Recruitment 2020: Last date to apply for 4182 vacancies for apprentices

ONGC Recruitment 2020: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at ongcindia.com until 6 pm.

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 09:38 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

ONGC Recruitment 2020. (Screengrab )

ONGC Recruitment 2020: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) will end the online registration for the recruitment of various posts of apprentices in different trade/departments on August 17, 2020, on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at ongcindia.com until 6 pm. The online registration process had started on July 29, 2020.

ONGC is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 4182 vacancies of apprentices. Out of which, 1579 vacancies are for Western Sector, 764 for Mumbai Sector, 716 for Eastern Sector, 674 for Southern Sector, 228 for Northern Sector, and 221 for Central Sector.

A candidate should be between 18 to 24 years old. The upper age limit is relaxed by 5 years for SC/ST candidates and 3 years for OBC candidates for the trades reserved for them. Candidates belonging to PwBD categories shall be given age relaxation upto 10 years (15 years for SC/ST and 13 years for OBC (NCL)).



For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply for Trade Apprenticeship and Technician Apprenticeship.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Chunky says Ananya, he both ‘competitive’, Bigg Boss 14’s new promo is out
Aug 17, 2020 10:15 IST
Shashank Khaitan reveals why Mr Lele with Varun Dhawan was shelved
Aug 17, 2020 10:10 IST
Thailand’s elite visa program aims to lure expats seeking virus haven
Aug 17, 2020 10:09 IST
‘We enforce policies without regard to anyone’s political affiliation’: Facebook
Aug 17, 2020 10:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.