Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / Online classes for standards 9 to 12 of MP board cancelled

Online classes for standards 9 to 12 of MP board cancelled

Notably, the board’s chairperson Radheshyam Julaniya on Sunday evening said the academic session for classes 9 to 12 through online mode will begin from Monday with telecast of audio-visual lessons on Doordarshan from 7 am to 10 am.

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 15:08 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Bhopal

Representational image. (File photo)

Online classes for students of standards 9 to 12 of the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education could not begin on Monday following an order from the board for cancellation of the classes.

Notably, the board’s chairperson Radheshyam Julaniya on Sunday evening said the academic session for classes 9 to 12 through online mode will begin from Monday with telecast of audio-visual lessons on Doordarshan from 7 am to 10 am.

Later in the night, the board’s secretary Anil Suchari issued an order which said, “The telecast from 7 am to 10 am is being cancelled. Thus, the classes will not be held.” Classes 9 to 12 of the state board comprise nearly 35 lakh students.

As per a recent national sample survey on household social consumption on education in India, just 9.7 per cent rural and 55.4 per cent urban households in Madhya Pradesh have internet connection.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Wang Yi to discuss total disengagement in Ladakh with Jaishankar in Moscow
Sep 07, 2020 15:45 IST
India joins US, Russia, China hypersonic Missile club
Sep 07, 2020 15:09 IST
Kangana says BMC will demolish her Mumbai office, shares video
Sep 07, 2020 15:47 IST
Centre to go for prior check for Chinese connection before finalising BPCL bidder
Sep 07, 2020 14:20 IST

latest news

Unlock Pune: AFMC an SMS away from students back on campus
Sep 07, 2020 16:09 IST
Uttarakhand police starts probe in rape case against BJP MLA
Sep 07, 2020 16:02 IST
Anand Mahindra asks tweeple for road trip song suggestions, they comply
Sep 07, 2020 16:04 IST
Facebook ‘friend’ cheats Mumbai nurse of Rs 17.5 lakh in cyber fraud
Sep 07, 2020 16:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.