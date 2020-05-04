Online work from home internship should be allowed by universities during lockdown: UGC

Universities should allow students to take up online or work from internships and can also consider delaying the period slated for students taking up such projects, higher education regulator UGC has said as COVID-19 casts its shadow on placements and internships.

Meanwhile the technical education regulator AICTE has unveiled 49 free e- learning courses to ensure students improve their employability prospects even as they stay confined to homes.

In its letter, UGC has said that keeping in view the current situation of lockdown across the country due to Covid- 19, the universities and colleges may allow students to take up m online internships.

The University Grants Commission has suggested delaying the start date for internship or reducing the period of internship clubbing it with assignments.

Several IIMs and IITs have also worked on getting online assignments and internships for their students.

The COVID-19 has impacted the placement scenario.

However, officials believe that the impact would be clear by month-end as several companies could flock to campuses once there are signs that normalcy is returning.

Meanwhile, AICTE has brought out several free courses related to machine learning, analytics, robotics and programming to ensure students spend a productive time in homes. AICTE has also launched a hackathon on COVID-19 where students would come up with IT-based solutions to the challenges posed by the virus.

AICTE has also announced an award – Utkrishta Sansthan Vishwakarma Award – on the theme India fights Corona.

The HRD ministry through the National Digital Library of India (NDLI) has created a special collection called “Corona Outbreak: Study from Home” which contains both academic and research material to enable students and faculty to have continued access to content during the Pandemic Lockdown.

HRD ministry and IIT- Kharagpur have also releasd a consolidated Covid- 19 Research Resources Repository that can be accessed through National Digital Library of India.