Only residents can apply for panchayat primary school teacher posts: Bihar government

“Only residents of Bihar can apply for State panchayat primary school teachers recruitment,” the education department of the state said in a press release.

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 11:39 IST

Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Patna

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (HT file)

The Nitish Kumar Government in Bihar on Sunday announced that only residents of the state were eligible to apply for the posts of school teachers in primary schools of the State panchayat.

On August 18, in a cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister had approved the Zilla Parishad, Bihar Municipal Body Secondary and Higher Secondary School Service, and Bihar Panchayat Elementary School (Recruitment, Promotion, Transfer, Action and Service Conditions) Rules 2020.

Recently, the Madhya Pradesh Government had also announced that the government jobs would be allotted only to those who hail from the state.



