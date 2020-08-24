OPSC Recruitment 2020: 210 Assistant Executive Engineer posts notified, apply from August 26

Sections
Updated: Aug 24, 2020 15:50 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

OPSC Recruitment 2020. (HT file )

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released an official notification for the recruitment of Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil) in Group-A of Odisha Panchayati Raj Engineering Service under the Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Department on its official website. The online registration process will begin from August 26.

Once the registration begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at opsc.gov.in on or before September 25, 2020.

A candidate should be between 21 to 32 years old as on January 1, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 210 vacancies of Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil), out of which, 105 vacancies are for unreserved category, 47 for ST, 34 for SC, and 24 for SEBC category.



A candidate should have a degree in Engineering (Civil) from any recognized University.

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

