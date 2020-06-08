Sections
Orissa High Court Recruitment 2020: Application invited for 17 district Judge posts

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format on or before July 6, 2020.

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 12:38 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Representational image. (HT file)

High Court of Orissa, Cuttack, has invited applications for direct recruitment from the Bar in the cadre of District Judge, for the year 2020, on its official website.

The recruitment drive is conducted by Orissa High Court to fill 17 vacancies of District Judge.

With every application submitted to the High Court, a candidate also needs to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 500. It should be a bank draft drawn in favor of the Registrar (Administration), Orissa High Court, Cuttack payable at S.B.I. Cuttack (Main Branch).



Eligibility criteria:

a) A candidate should be a graduate in Law of a recognized University or an Institution recognized by the Government.

(b) An applicant should be having at least seven years of practice as an advocate on the 1st day of August, 2020

(c) A candidate should not be below 35 years of age

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

