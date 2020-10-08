Sections
Home / Education / Osmania University degree examination schedule 2020 released, here’s how to check

Osmania University degree examination schedule 2020 released, here’s how to check

Students enrolled in the varsity can check the examination schedule online at osmania.ac.in. Here’s how to check

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 18:19 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Osmania University degree examination schedule 2020. (Screengrab )

Osmania University on Thursday released the examination schedule for PG, PG Diploma (PGRRCDE), UG CBCS Backlog, and other exams on its official website.

Students enrolled in the varsity can check the examination schedule online at osmania.ac.in.

According to the schedule, the varsity will conduct the M.Sc./M.A./M.Com./M.S.W./M.Lib.Sc./MJ&MC/M.Com.(IS),IV Semester (CBCS - Regular, Backlog and Improvement) Examinations from October 19 to 23, 2020. The P.G.R.R.C.D.E. - P.G.Diploma in Bio-Informatics (Regular & Backlog) and P.G. Diploma Courses Examinations is scheduled to be held from November 2 to 7, 2020.

The varsity has also released the revised examination schedule for various examination.



According to the revised schedule, the M.E./M.Tech (All Branches) AICTE II-Semester (Main) & CBCS I & II Semester (Backlog) Examinations will be held from October 13 to 18, 2020. The M.E/M.Tech (all Branches) (AICTE) I-Semester (Makeup) & CBCS I & II Semester(Backlog) Examinations is scheduled to be held from October 13 to 20, 2020. The P.G.R.R.C.D.E. - P.G. (M.A.,M.Com. & M.Sc.) Final Year (Main & Backlog) Examinations will be conducted from November 17 to 22, 2020.

How To Download OU degree examination schedule 2020:

Visit the official website at osmania.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the tab that reads, “Examination branch”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Go to the ‘Notification’ and select the examination time-table

Osmania University course-wise time tables will be displayed on the screen. Select your stream and click on the appropriate link to view the Osmania University time table 2020

Check the relevant Osmania University Degree table table and download for future reference.

