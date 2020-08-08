OSSC Recruitment 2020: 104 Assistant Scientific Officer, Staff Nurse, ANM, and other posts on offer

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) on Saturday reopened the online registration process for the recruitment of Assistant Scientific Officer, Staff Nurse, ANM, Pharmacist, X-Ray and ECG on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at ossc.gov.in on or before September 7, 2020, until 11:55 pm.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 104 vacancies. Out of which, 45 vacancies are for Assistant Scientific Officer, 34 for Staff Nurse (Only for Women Candidates), 18 for Pharmacist, 5 for ANM (Only for Women Candidates), and one each for X-Ray and ECG.

For Staff Nurse, ANM, Pharmacist, X-Ray and ECG positions, candidates should be between 18 to 32 years old, while for Assistant Scientific Officer, a candidate should be between 21 to 32 years old.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official notification for Assistant Scientific Officer, Staff Nurse, ANM, Pharmacist, X-Ray and ECG.

Here’s a direct link to apply online.