Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / OSSSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2020: Registration to fill 6432 vacancies to begin tomorrow

OSSSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2020: Registration to fill 6432 vacancies to begin tomorrow

OSSSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2020: After the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at osssc.gov.in on or before December 31, 2020.

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 15:29 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

OSSSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2020. (HT fie)

OSSSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2020: The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) will begin the online registration process for the recruitment of Nursing Officer on contractual basis on Monday, December 7, 2020.

After the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at osssc.gov.in on or before December 31, 2020. However, the last date for submitting online application fee is December 24, 2020.

The commission is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 6432 vacancies in various district establishments and 8 Medical College under Health and Family Department of Government of Odisha.

“The details of district-wise and category-wise vacancies, scale of pay, age, eligibility, and other terms and condition will be soon available on the official website of the commission,” reads the official notification.

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Kejriwal pledges AAP’s support to Bharat Bandh call against farm laws
Dec 06, 2020 15:46 IST
Congress, AAP, TRS, Trinamool: Parties supporting Dec 8 bandh
Dec 06, 2020 15:42 IST
Congress backs protesting farmers’ call for Bharat Bandh on December 8
Dec 06, 2020 14:05 IST
India considers French offer of six Airbus multi-role mid-air refuellers
Dec 06, 2020 12:18 IST

latest news

Experts say second Covid-19 wave not severe in city as Pune
Dec 06, 2020 16:19 IST
Live Score, 2nd T20: Kohli, Dhawan take charge after Rahul falls
Dec 06, 2020 16:19 IST
Earthmover fails to enter as MIT, Pune students barricade hill slope road
Dec 06, 2020 16:13 IST
Abhishek wishes niece Navya with stunning photo: ‘Happy birthday beautiful’
Dec 06, 2020 16:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.