Home / Education / OSSSC recruitment 2020: 6432 vacancies for nursing officers notified, apply from December 7

OSSSC recruitment 2020: 6432 vacancies for nursing officers notified, apply from December 7

OSSSC recruitment 2020: Once the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at osssc.gov.in on or before December 31, 2020.

Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 17:46 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

OSSSC recruitment 2020: The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released an official notification for the recruitment of Nursing Officer on contractual basis on its official website. The online registration will begin from December 7, 2020.

Once the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at osssc.gov.in on or before December 31, 2020. However, the last date for submitting online examination fee is December 24, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 6432 vacancies in various district establishments and 8 Medical College under Health and Family Department of Government of Odisha.

The details of district-wise and category-wise vacancies, scale of pay, age, eligibility, and other terms and condition will be soon available on the official website of the commission.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

