Sections
Home / Education / Over 1 lakh vacancies advertised, 1.9 lakh job-seekers registered on Delhi job portal: Kejriwal

Over 1 lakh vacancies advertised, 1.9 lakh job-seekers registered on Delhi job portal: Kejriwal

The number of vacancies advertised on the Delhi government’s job portal soared over one lakh on Tuesday, a day after it was launched by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Also, nearly 1.90 lakh job-seekers have registered on the portal so far, Kejriwal said

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 12:56 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini, New Delhi

(Mohd Zakir/HT PHOTO)

The number of vacancies advertised on the Delhi government’s job portal soared over one lakh on Tuesday, a day after it was launched by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Also, nearly 1.90 lakh job-seekers have registered on the portal so far, Kejriwal said, expressing hope that the initiative will help many people get employed. “On the jobs portal that we announced yesterday, 4,294 employers have registered so far and have posted 1,00,903 vacancies. 1,89,879 job seekers have applied. I am so glad that so many employers are coming forward. I really hope many people get jobs thro this initiative (sic),” he tweeted.

The portal -- jobs.delhi.gov.in -- was launched by Kejriwal on Monday. He appealed to traders, businessmen, industrialists and people of Delhi to join hands to revive the city’s economy which has been hit hard by the coronavirus lockdown. The portal will serve as a “Rozgar Bazar” for the recruiters and job aspirants, he had said. The website received a “massive” response in the first six hours of its launch, with 51,403 job-seekers registering themselves. Also 1,071 employers posted 18,585 vacancies, the government had said. “There are people who want jobs and there are traders, businessmen, professionals, contractors who are not getting right person for their work. This portal will fill this gap by bringing them together on one platform,” the Chief Minister had said in a virtual press briefing.

The portal is a free service by the Delhi government and job-aspirants need not pay any money to anyone, Labour Minister Gopal Rai said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Streamlined Tokyo Games may set future standard, says Coates
Jul 29, 2020 13:15 IST
New Education Policy 2020 gets cabinet nod, to be released today, check details here
Jul 29, 2020 13:14 IST
DIAT develops medical bed isolation system to combat Covid-19
Jul 29, 2020 13:03 IST
Maharashtra SSC 10th Results 2020 declared, here’s direct link to check MSBSHE class 10 results
Jul 29, 2020 13:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.