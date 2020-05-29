Sections
Home / Education / Over 10,000 vacancies in various govt departments of Jammu Kashmir to be filled in first phase: Principal Secretary

Over 10,000 vacancies in various govt departments of Jammu Kashmir to be filled in first phase: Principal Secretary

Jammu and Kashmir Principal Secretary Rohit Kansal on Thursday said that over 10,000 vacancies at all the levels have been identified for recruitment in various departments in the first phase.

Updated: May 29, 2020 09:16 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Nandini, Jammu

(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

Jammu and Kashmir Principal Secretary Rohit Kansal on Thursday said that over 10,000 vacancies at all the levels have been identified for recruitment in various departments in the first phase.

He said that the administrative council has approved a simple and efficient procedure for filling up of class IV vacancies.

“The administrative council has approved simple and transparent rules under the name of ‘Jammu and Kashmir appointment to class IV special recruitment rules 2020’. These rules will lay down the procedure as well as the criteria for selection to all these posts. In the first phase over 10,000 vacancies for accelerated recruitment at all levels have been identified,” said Kansal during a press conference.

He also said, “At the time of applying, no document including domicile certificate is required to be submitted.”



He said that this process will start with filling up the class IV vacancies. “The accelerated recruitment committee set up by the government has already identified 7,052 class IV vacant posts in various departments of the government. These posts belong to various departments of the government and these also fall under various cadres such as the Union Territory cadre, divisional cadre, district cadre,” he said.

According to the administrative council, these posts shall be filled up through a special recruitment drive and under the ‘Jammu and Kashmir appointment to class IV special recruitment rules 2020’.

On making the process quick and efficient, the Principal Secretary said, “All the departments shall quickly place their indents to the Services Selection Board (SSB) through the general administration department. The SSB shall be the single and sole agency for this special recruitment drive.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Iconic Kapoor family photos shared by Riddhima Kapoor, Armaan
May 29, 2020 09:30 IST
Sensex tumbles 300 points to 31,800 in opening session; Nifty near 9,400
May 29, 2020 09:30 IST
Jyotika starrer Ponmagal Vandhal leaked on piracy site Tamilrockers
May 29, 2020 09:28 IST
UP govt to sign MoUs with industrial associations today to create jobs for 9 lakh people
May 29, 2020 09:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.