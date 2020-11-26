Over 2.42 lakh FYJC seats up for grabs in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, 2nd merit list on Dec 5

More than 2.42 lakh first year junior college (FYJC) remain vacant after the first round of online admissions. As per the revised admission schedule, these seats will be up for grabs in the second round of admissions, and the second merit list will be released on December 5.

As per information shared by the school education department, a total of 3.2 lakh seats were available for admissions, including 2 lakh seats for online admissions.

“Registrations for the second round of admissions were already complete but with the change in socially and educationally backward classes (SEBC) quota, we’ve reopened the registration process to allow students to change their quota preference as well as new registrations will be allowed,” said an official from the school education department

On September 9, in line with the Supreme Court’s interim stay on the SEBC quota in jobs and education, the state education department stayed the admission process for FYJC until further orders. With this, the second merit list for admissions which was originally scheduled to be released on September 10 was stalled, leaving over 2.42 lakh students in the lurch in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) alone.

While the state government has revealed that admissions to all courses will now take place without the 12% SEBC quota, it has also clarified through its recent government resolution (GR) that admissions under the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) quota that have already been confirmed before September 9 will remain intact.

With lakhs of seats still vacant, top college principals confirmed that seats in their colleges have already filled up after the first round. “Most seats in the open category were already filled up after the first seat merit list itself, so very few seats remain vacant for the remaining rounds. Unless students withdraw admissions in the forthcoming rounds, any dip in cut-offs will also be less likely due to the high number of class 10 top scorers this year,” said the vice principal of a south Mumbai college.