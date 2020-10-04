Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / Over 2,500 student groups, RWAs make eco-bricks under ‘Why Waste’ campaign

Over 2,500 student groups, RWAs make eco-bricks under ‘Why Waste’ campaign

The “Why Waste” campaign, launched on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti by non-profit organisation United Way Delhi and its corporate partners, aims at reducing and reusing plastic and upcycling the non-biodegradable plastic waste generated at home and communities.

Updated: Oct 04, 2020 08:31 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, New Delhi

Representational image. (Unsplash )

Over 2,500 student groups and resident welfare associations across the city have been making eco-bricks out of discarded plastic waste under a new campaign.

An eco-brick is a plastic bottle packed tight with used plastic to make a reusable building block.

The “Why Waste” campaign, launched on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti by non-profit organisation United Way Delhi and its corporate partners, aims at reducing and reusing plastic and upcycling the non-biodegradable plastic waste generated at home and communities.

RWAs are to dispose of home-generated plastic in the form of eco-bricks which will be collected by campaign partners and recycled into usable items.



The top five RWAs that collect the maximum eco-bricks will receive the recycled furniture for their association.

Around 2,500 individuals, student groups and RWAs have participated in the campaign.

Sachin S Golwalkar, CEO, United Way Delhi, said, “The ‘Why Waste’ campaign aligned with the Swachh Bharat Mission is an initiative towards bringing change in communities by making citizens aware of the benefits of upcycling and reusing plastic which is left unused at home and ends up at landfill sites.” “The plastic generation in India is increasing every day. Annually more than 5 million tonnes of plastic goes to waste, which can be managed better at personal level, segregated at home and upcycled,” he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Uncertainty as Trump undergoes Covid-19 treatment in hospital
Oct 04, 2020 09:18 IST
‘I cried helplessly’: Hathras victim’s mother recounts ordeal
Oct 04, 2020 03:17 IST
BJP, JD(U) zero in on 50-50 seat share deal in Bihar; ambiguity over LJP stays
Oct 04, 2020 08:12 IST
India Inc may be allowed to procure Covid-19 vaccines for its employees
Oct 04, 2020 08:29 IST

latest news

Kerala CM dedicates 90 schools as Centres of Excellence, lays foundation stone of 54 school buildings
Oct 04, 2020 09:24 IST
Delhi: Air quality in Wazipur, Jahangirpuri in ‘poor’ category
Oct 04, 2020 09:21 IST
I am not a gifted player, it’s all about hard and smart work: Shreyas Iyer
Oct 04, 2020 09:18 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Rahul Gandhi’s 3-day tractor rally against farm laws begins today in Punjab and all the latest news
Oct 04, 2020 09:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.