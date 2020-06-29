Sections
Home / Education / Over 200 IIT Indore MTech students take online open book exam from their home

Over 200 IIT Indore MTech students take online open book exam from their home

This was the first time in the 11-year history of the IIT here that students were sitting at home and answering tests, scheduled to end on July 6.

Updated: Jun 29, 2020 09:09 IST

By Press Trust of India Posted by| Nandini, Indore

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A total of 255 Indian Institute of Technology Indore students on Sunday started writing their M.Tech open book examinations online from their homes, said its spokesperson Sunil Kumar.

He said this was the first time in the 11-year history of the IIT here that students were sitting at home and answering tests, scheduled to end on July 6.

“These students have been hired by companies and we want them to take their responsibilities at the right time,” he added.

The students of IIT and Indian Institute of Management Indore had left for home when the coronavirus outbreak began here in March.



IIM Indore Director Himanshu Rai said it had started online classes since March and students of some courses have also written online proctored examinations.

He added that webcams were being used to keep an eye on students answering exams online.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Sensex down 300 points in opening session, Nifty drops to 10,290
Jun 29, 2020 09:33 IST
Katy Perry says she had suicidal thoughts after break-up with Orlando Bloom
Jun 29, 2020 09:29 IST
Lok Nayak doctor, Hindu Rao ward boy die of Covid-19
Jun 29, 2020 09:14 IST
Over 200 IIT Indore MTech students take online open book exam from their home
Jun 29, 2020 09:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.