Over 3.70 lakh govt jobs given to people in UP in 3 years, says official

Over 3.70 lakh government jobs have been given to the people in the last three years and state government is working effectively to provide new jobs, said Navneet Sehgal, Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary, Information.

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 10:02 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Nandini, Lucknow

“The Yogi government is working very fast to provide new employment opportunities. Yesterday, around 36,000 teachers were given appointment letters by the Chief Minister. In the last three years, more than 3,70,000 government jobs have been given,” Sehgal said during a press briefing here.

Sehgal said that Youth Entrepreneurs’ Conferences will be organised in the state in coming months.

“Youth Entrepreneurs’ Conferences will be organised in coming months in which bankers will be called. The schemes of self-employment being run by various departments will be informed and the loan distribution will be done immediately in the same programs by selecting the beneficiaries. Loans worth Rs 19,796 crore have been disbursed to 6,49,000 new MSME units. This created more than 25 lakh jobs,” he added.

