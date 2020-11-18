Over 400 students of govt schools in Tamil Nadu to get medical seats under 7.5% reservation: Minister

Tamil Nadu is the only state in the country to implement 7.5% reservation, Minister of School Education K A Sengottiyan said on Wednesday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Over 400 students of government schools in Tamil Nadu are to get medical college seats under the 7.5% reservation, Minister of School Education K A Sengottiyan said on Wednesday.

He told reporters at Gobichettipalayam that 313 students would get medical seats and 92 at dental colleges, including 55 from Erode district alone.

On the conducting of public examinations for 10th, 11th and 12th standard students, he said the state government would announce the date for public exams by December-end.

Tamil Nadu is the only state in the country to implement 7.5% reservation, the Minister said.

With the consent given by the Governor Banwarilal Purohit after what the opposition parties called much delay, the state government issued a GO to implement the quota regime from the current 2020-21 academic year itself.

Earlier, Sengottaiyan inaugurated the drinking water supply scheme to the residents of Pariyur Nanjagoundenpalayam residents. District Collector C Kathiravan was also present on the occasion.