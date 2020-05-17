Over 8000 shiksha mitras clear UP Assistant Teachers’ recruitment test

Knowing well that there is no shortcut to success, they did not lose heart. Instead, they burnt the midnight oil against all odds and emerged victorious.

On the threshold of being appointed as assistant teachers in government primary schools, 8018 shikshamitras (para teachers), who are among 1.46 lakh candidates declared qualified under recruitment of 69,000 assistant teachers in UP, are on cloud nine.

And they have every reason to be elated. Some of them are over 50 years of age while many are forced to sell vegetables and work as labourers to supplement their meagre earnings as shikshamitras in the past three years.

After being absorbed as assistant teachers after years of service in 2015, 1.35 lakh of them had started getting up to Rs 42,000 per month. But their decent life suffered a jolt when after two years in July 2017 their absorption was quashed by Supreme Court. All of a sudden, they found themselves again reverted to their former posts with monthly remuneration of Rs 10,000. Plus, they faced a daunting task to pass teacher eligibility test (TET) and a recruitment exam to bag appointment as assistant teachers once again.

“My financial condition had become pathetic. Just ensuring meal for family and schooling of kids too had become problematic. So, I started working as a labourer lifting gunny sacks,” said Ramdas, 45, a resident of Koraon engaged as a shikshamitra at a primary school nearby.

Now having secured 90 marks out of 150 in the recruitment exam and an assured weightage for his service as a shikshamitra as ruled by Supreme Court, Ramdas believes that finally his days of hardship are nearing end.

”The day the results were announced, everyone at my home started crying out of joy,” he added.

Another shikshamitra Shankargarh’s Arun Patel, 44, who has bagged 101 marks said how his school going kids often made fun of him being a teacher and studying for an exam just like them.

“I used to start studying right from 4 am. Besides going to school to teach for five to six hours, I devoted rest of my time in preparing for the exams,” said Arun.

Be it Kamlakar Singh, a 42-year-old shikshamitra teaching at a government primary school in Koraon since 2001 who has secured 93 marks or Kaushlesh Singh of Shankargarh with 98 marks and Ramdas Singh with 94 marks, all share how qualifying TET and then clearing a tough recruitment exam needed all their efforts and how they are now eagerly awaiting counselling process for the appointments to start.

Waseem Ahmad, Prayagraj district president of Uttar Pradesh Prathmik Shikshamitra Sangh, recalled the police lathicharge that injured many shikshamitras in Lucknow in 2017 when they were demanding pay parity with assistant teachers.