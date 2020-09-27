Over 96% candidates appear for JEE Advanced in 222 cities across country: IIT Delhi

Sections
Over 96 % students appeared in the Joint Entrance Examination- Advanced 2020 conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi on Sunday. The exams were conducted in 222 cities and 1001 exam centers across the country amid strict health safety norms keeping in mind the continuing spread of the COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: Sep 27, 2020 19:42 IST

By Amandeep Shukla, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Gurugram: Students step out of an examination centre after appearing in Joint Entrance Examination-Advanced 2020, during Unlock 4.0, in Gurugram, Sunday (PTI)

According to information shared by IIT Delhi, the organizing institute, over one lakh fifty one thousand candidates appeared from paper one and one lakh fifty thousand students appeared for paper two.

After the conduct of JEE (Main) exam by the National Testing Agency (NTA) earlier this month, the JEE(Advanced) exam was conducted for selecting students who would make to the coveted IITs.

“JEE (Advanced) 2020 was conducted successfully across the country on September 27th by IIT Delhi, the organising institute. Out of total registered fee-paid candidates, 96% candidates appeared for the exam,” a statement released by IIT Delhi said.



JEE- Advanced 2020 witnessed the largest number of nodes ever provided by TCS-iON for an exam in the country (approx. 3.4 lakh nodes) to accommodate everyone while complying to social distancing norms, the statement added.

 

“As per the manpower and infrastructure, due to COVID-19, conducting the exam was a major challenge readily accomplished by IIT Delhi,” said Organizing Team members of JEE (Advanced) 2020 in the statement.

Prof V. Ramgopal Rao, Director IIT Delhi, on behalf of the organizing team, expressed his gratitude to the Education Minister Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, officials in the Ministry, the state governments, all the IITs and the candidates for their support in making the JEE Advanced 2020 successful.

