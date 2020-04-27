Over a month on, 23 Navodaya Vidyalaya students stranded in Punjab due to Covid-19 lockdown return to MP

Sections
They had come from Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh to their sister school in Chamkaur Sahib in Ropar district of Punjab on a student-exchange programme and got stuck due to the lockdown since March 24

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 11:09 IST

By Indo Asian News Service, Chandigarh

Representational image. (PTI file)

Twenty-three students from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Madhya Pradesh, who had been stranded in Punjab since the lockdown on March 24, were sent back to their hometown on Monday in a chartered bus, an official said.

They had come from Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh to their sister school in Chamkaur Sahib in Ropar district of Punjab on a student-exchange programme and got stuck due to the lockdown, Punjab special chief secretary KBS Sidhu, who is in-charge of monitoring state-wide coronavirus cases, said.

Deputy commissioner Sonali Giri had tied up for their travel, security, food and route permissions, he added.

Incidentally, the Jawahar Vidyalaya in Ropar is being converted into a Covid care centre.



