Panel of IIT directors to work on brand building of Indian colleges, universities: MHRD

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 23:57 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' (PTI)

The HRD ministry is planning to set up a high-profile panel comprising the directors of Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) that would work to improve the branding and perception of the country’s colleges and universities.

HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank gave this direction as he chaired a review of the Institutions of Eminence (IoE), a programme under which top Indian varsities are groomed to climb global rankings.

The minister said a team of directors of IITs may be constituted which may suggest how we can improve the perception of the institutions and how we can improve the international rankings.

He said that we should make action plan for brand building of the Study in India scheme, said an official statement.



Nishank also said that a Project Management Unit should be established for monitoring the works of the IOEs and HEFA in 15 days. Nishank assured that a commitment letter from MHRD will be issued to various IoEs that funds will be released for expenditure as per the agreement. He said that construction activities may be expedited in IoEs which have stopped due to Covid-19.

Nishank said a vision document of three years may be prepared by each institute. Issues related to draft MOU and the inspection of private institutions were also discussed during the meeting. Minister of State Sanjay Dhotre and Higher Education Secretary Amit Khare were also present.

During the meeting, Nishank congratulated IISc Bangalore and other IIT’s which figured in the top 100 in the recently released THE Asia rankings.

