Home / Education / Panjab University issues SOPs to conduct semester exams from July

As per the SOP, a maximum of 150 candidates will be allowed at each centre in one session and exam duration will be of 2 hours.

Updated: May 29, 2020 08:39 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Nandini, Chandigarh

Panjab University Exam Controller Dr Parvinder Singh informed that the varsity has finalised standard operative procedures (SOPs) to conduct exams for exit classes from July.

“Not more than 15 candidates and an invigilator will be allowed in a room. No candidate living in red zones/containment zones will be allowed to appear in the exams. Separate arrangements will be made for them,” Singh told ANI.

The staffers on examination duty have to download the Arogya Setu application to check their COVID-19 status. The varsity has made wearing of masks mandatory for teachers, staff and students.



Also, examination halls will be sanitised and thermal screening of every entrant in the hall will be conducted. Any student or staffer under quarantine or having symptoms of Covid-19 will not be allowed to enter the centre.

As the country continues to witness an increase in coronavirus cases, Panjab University had vacated two of its hostels to convert them into quarantine centres to support fight against Covid-19.

