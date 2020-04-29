Sections
Panjab University starts online classes amid Covid-19 lockdown

The University has also started distributing study material for the next academic session to its students through messaging platform WhatsApp.

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 14:02 IST

By Asian News International, Chandigarh

Panjab University has started online classes for its students amid coronavirus lockdown.

“We have created a WhatsApp group of students and have posted all the material there. If they have any query regarding the material they are supposed to send it on a personal WhatsApp of the teacher or in the group itself,” Navdeep Goel, Chairman, Panjab University Advisory Committee.

This move has been initiated by the University in the wake nationwide lockdown till May 3.



Earlier, the University had attempted to conduct online classes for the students but slow internet speed and connectivity issues caused trouble.

