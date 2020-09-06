Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / Panjab University to conduct final year exam online from September 17

Panjab University to conduct final year exam online from September 17

“The University is all set to conduct it’s first-ever online examinations of Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) Courses from September 17, 2020, for the exit/terminal classes,” Panjab University tweeted.

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 11:53 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Chandigarh

Panjab University to conduct final-year exam online from September 17. (Shutterstock)

Panjab University on Saturday said that it will conduct first-ever online examinations of Undergraduate and Postgraduate from September 17 for the terminal classes.

“The University is all set to conduct it’s first-ever online examinations of Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) Courses from September 17, 2020, for the exit/terminal classes,” Panjab University tweeted.

Earlier, the University Grant Commission (UGC) had stipulated that final semester/year Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) examinations must be compulsorily held by September 30.

Recently, the Delhi University conducted the open book exams (OBE) between August 10 and 31 for final year students, including those enrolled with the School of Open Learning (SoL) and Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB).



Many universities had deferred the undergraduate and final year examinations following a surge in COVID-19 cases across the country.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India must hold Facebook accountable
Sep 06, 2020 10:27 IST
India calls China’s bluff in Chushul
Sep 06, 2020 12:18 IST
Rhea Chakraborty joins NCB probe, to come face-to-face with brother Showik
Sep 06, 2020 12:42 IST
Rajnath Singh says meeting with Iran’s General Hatami was fruitful
Sep 06, 2020 12:15 IST

latest news

IIT Bombay’s robotic submarine Matsya 6 finishes third in RoboSub competition
Sep 06, 2020 12:53 IST
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackery revokes decision of institutional quarantine for Covid-19 patients over 50
Sep 06, 2020 12:53 IST
Chinese chipmaker denies military ties as US steps up feud
Sep 06, 2020 12:52 IST
KMC NUHM Recruitment 2020: Walk-in-interview for 97 medical officer vacancies
Sep 06, 2020 12:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.