Parents protest after school in Ludhiana announces fee hike amid lockdown

Updated: May 24, 2020 08:38 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Nandini, Ludhiana

Parents of students protested here on Saturday against the hike in fees by a private school at Golf Link Road.

The fee had been hiked after the Punjab and Haryana High Court issued an order allowing schools to charge 70 per cent of the total fee during the lockdown period.

The protestors were seen maintaining social distancing norms and wearing masks while speaking against the school’s move to increase the fees.

“The school has increased tuition fee by Rs 600 per month despite the high court’s order that schools can charge only 70 per cent of total school fees,” Sunny Sabharwal, a parent told ANI.



“They only provide photos of pages on WhatsApp. All the burden is on the parents’ shoulders. Our incomes have been affected due to coronavirus. The school authorities did not even allow us to meet the principal,” he said.

Another parent, Navpreet Kaur, the school administration should understand the situation of parents.

“We understand the school also has to bear expenses but they need to understand our situation as well. All businesses have come to a standstill in the last two months,” she said.

The fourth phase of nationwide lockdown will continue till May 31.

