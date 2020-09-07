Sections
Home / Education / Parents strike over school feel in Ghaziabad enters fifth day

Parents strike over school feel in Ghaziabad enters fifth day

Earlier, the agitated protesters complained that the District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) is not taking any action regarding the same.

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 08:43 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Ghaziabad

Indefinite hunger strike of Ghaziabad Parents entered fifth day on Sunday. (ANI )

Indefinite hunger strike by Ghaziabad Parents’ Association entered its fifth day on Sunday over their demands, including waiving off of entire school fees for the months of April, May, and June.

A protester told ANI, “Two protesters have been hospitalised but no representative of admin has come to talk to us.”

Notably, there has been a demand for a three-month fee waiver after the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country. Parents from across the country have participated in several social media campaigns and written letters to the officials, leaders regarding the same.



