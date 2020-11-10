Sections
Parents, teachers meet as schools in Tamil Nadu set to reopen from November 16

The schools will reopen for Class 9 to 12 students after seven months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 08:47 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Rameswaram

Sister Prakasi, headmistress of St Anne’s Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Tamil Nadu. (ANI)

As the state government announced the reopening of schools from November 16, government schools, government-aided schools and private schools in Rameswaram held meetings with parents and teachers on Monday.

At a meeting in St Anne’s Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Akkalmadam, safety precautions were discussed among other measures to be followed to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus on the school premises.

“We have sought the views of parents to open schools in the current context as per government guidelines. Schools should be a place for lessons and not disease. The safety of children is paramount. The next steps would depend on the outcome of the initial days of reopening of schools,” Sister Prakasi, headmistress of the school, told ANI.

Tamil Nadu has 18,894 active COVID-19 cases, 7,13,584 recoveries and 11,344 deaths, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

