Sections
Home / Education / Parents upset over HC order allowing Punjab schools to collect tuition fee during lockdown

Parents upset over HC order allowing Punjab schools to collect tuition fee during lockdown

The Punjab and Haryana High Court had on Tuesday allowed private schools in Punjab to collect tuition fee during the lockdown irrespective of whether schools offered online classes.

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 19:29 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Ludhiana

Punjab and Haryana High Court. (HT file)

Several parents are upset with the order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court allowing private schools in Punjab to charge fee from students for the coronavirus-induced lockdown period.

“This order is shocking. The high court has allowed the schools the charge the entire fee. The interim order was to pay 75 per cent of the fee amount. We were hopeful that after hearing the parents out, the court will grant us some relief,” Gurukaran, one of the petitioners said.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court had on Tuesday allowed private schools in Punjab to collect tuition fee during the lockdown irrespective of whether schools offered online classes.

Speaking to ANI, Gurukaran said, “We will approach the Supreme Court if we have to. High Court has said that the fee to be submitted will be determined by the fee committee, which comes under the Punjab government. We hope to get some relief from there.”



Arjun Chabbra, a father, said that the state government should have taken some initiative on the matter to prevent it from going to court in the first place.

“Schools have a lot of money that is how they are running these big schools. Parents, on the other hand, are facing financial difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Several businesses have been affected. Even employed people are facing pay cuts. How will they be able to pay fee?” Chabbra said.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had also announced that the state government will appeal against the High Court ruling, allowing private schools to charge fee from students for the lockdown period.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Denied cremation over Covid-19 scare, siblings in Odisha bury man’s body
Jul 02, 2020 19:36 IST
Trump spotted a pattern in China’s standoff with India. Here are 21 reasons
Jul 02, 2020 19:37 IST
Officials manhandled: Seeking arrests, LIT staff goes on strike in Ludhiana
Jul 02, 2020 19:35 IST
Kanye West posts picture with Elon Musk, people notice a third person too
Jul 02, 2020 19:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.