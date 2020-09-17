Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / Parliament passes Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill 2020

Parliament passes Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill 2020

The Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda (ITRA) is sought to be established by conglomerating the presently existing Ayurveda institutes at Gujarat Ayurved University campus in Jamnagar, the statement said.

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 08:59 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini, New Delhi

he Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill, 2020. This paves the way for the establishment of a state-of-the-art Ayurvedic institution

The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill, 2020. This paves the way for the establishment of a state-of-the-art Ayurvedic institution called the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda (ITRA) at Jamnagar, Gujarat, and conferment of the status of Institution of National Importance (INI) to it, the Ministry of AYUSH said in a statement.

The bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on March 19.

The ITRA is sought to be established by conglomerating the presently existing Ayurveda institutes at Gujarat Ayurved University campus in Jamnagar, the statement said.

This is a cluster of highly-reputed institutions, namely Institute for Post Graduate Teaching and Research in Ayurveda, Shree GulabKunverba Ayurveda Mahavidyalaya, and Institute of Ayurvedic Pharmaceutical sciences,  Maharshi Patanjali Institute for Yoga Naturopathy Education & Research (to be made part of the Department of Swasthvritta of the proposed ITRA).



These institutions came up over many decades and together made a unique family of Ayurveda institutions existing in close proximity.

“It is expected that the enactment of the proposal will further provide autonomy to the institute to develop patterns of teaching in undergraduate and postgraduate education in Ayurveda and pharmacy,” the statement said.

The synergies among the different constituent institutions will help ITRA to demonstrate high standards of such education and to emerge as a lighthouse institution to the entire AYUSH sector. It is expected to provide the highest level of training to personnel in all important branches of Ayurveda, including pharmacy, and to take up in-depth study and research in the field of Ayurveda, it said.

“ITRA will be the first institution with INI status in the AYUSH sector, and this will enable the institution to be independent and innovative in the matter deciding course content and pedagogy,” the statement said.

The decision comes at a time when global interest in health solutions based on traditional wisdom is at an unprecedentedly high level and ITRA is poised to take Ayurveda education to new vistas, it added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Parliament monsoon session Day 4: What to expect today
Sep 17, 2020 09:09 IST
97,894 new Covid-19 cases take India’s tally past 5.1 million
Sep 17, 2020 09:46 IST
LIVE: YSRCP RS MP VV Reddy requests for ‘special trains’ in Andhra Pradesh
Sep 17, 2020 09:49 IST
3 terrorists killed, woman dies in encounter in Srinagar’s Batamaloo
Sep 17, 2020 09:23 IST

latest news

NIA questions KT Jaleel in connection with Kerala gold smuggling case
Sep 17, 2020 09:52 IST
Protests against forced eviction of Delhi slum dwellers to be held
Sep 17, 2020 09:50 IST
680 projects in wildlife rich and protected areas were cleared in past 5 years
Sep 17, 2020 09:47 IST
Asked to stand in queue, Pune couple create ruckus at Covid-19 testing centre
Sep 17, 2020 09:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.