Patna University Admission 2020- 21: PUCET application submission date extended

Patna University, or PU, has extended the last date to submit applications for the Patna University Combined Entrance Test (PUCET) 2020 till August 14, 2020.

Candidates will now be able to apply for undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma and certificate programmes online at patnauniversity.ac.in on or before August 14.

Earlier the application deadline for PUCET 2020 was June 20, 2020, and the last date of admission for the shortlisted students was August 14, 2020.

PU has been conducting PUCET since 2016 for admission in different programmes in the colleges that come under PU. The colleges include Patna Women’s College, Magadh Mahila College, Patna Science College, Patna Law College, College of Art and Craft, BN College, Vanijya Mahavidyalaya, Patna Training College, and Patna Women’s Training College.

