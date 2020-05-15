Patna University set to start copy evaluation of final year exam after May 17

In a relief to thousands of students aspiring to pursue PG courses, Patna University (PU) on Tuesday decided to initiate evaluation of answer sheets of final year’s examinations, conducted before lockdown, after May 17.

Registrar of PU, Manoj Mishra said that evaluation process of answersheets would begin immediately after the end of third phase of lockdown, May 17. “The university will go for centralised copy evaluation following proper social distancing and precautionary measures directed to contain spread of coronavirus,” said Mishra. He added that pending exams would likely be conducted in June to maintain university’s academic calendar.

Keeping in view the impact of delayed results, PU vice-chancellor H N Prasad at a meeting on Tuesday gave nod to dispose of the pending works at the university levels, which include admission, examination, evaluation and other academic related issues. Principals of the constituent colleges, dean and faculties also attended the meeting.

The examination of third year students of BA, B.Com and B.Sc of PU was held from February 27 to March 14. However, examination for vocational courses and other traditional courses, which was scheduled between March and May, was postponed owing to coronavirus lockdown.

Elaborating solution for online admission amid pending exam results, N K Jha, dean of students’ welfare, said, “The students seeking admission in PG courses with pending results will be given fair opportunity to apply in ongoing admission process.” According to Jha, the admission schedule can be revised depending on announcement of results, as admissions in MA, M.Com and M.Sc are taken on the basis of marks obtained by the applicants in the previous examination.