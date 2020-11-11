Patna University to hold pending exams from November 24

Patna University (PU) has released its revised examination schedule for undergraduate part II and I students, which was postponed due to state Assembly elections. As per the revised schedule, final examination for BA, BSc and BCom part II students will be held between November 24 to December 1 while part I students of these courses will take examination between December 4 to 21.

PU’s controller of examination RK Mandal said, “The exams will be conducted at six exam centres and in keeping with the Covid-19 safety protocols. Exam schedule for practical or viva examination will be notified by heads of constituent colleges.”

Meanwhile, students of vocational courses are still waiting for examination programme announcement.

Affected by Covid-19 , PU had promoted students of part I and part II to their next grade without conducting scheduled examination in an attempt to keep academic session on time.

However, several students rued that they now have a mixed syllabus of current and last year.

A first-year student of Magadh Mahila College said, “We are taking classes for second year without taking final exam of first year since August. Now, I have mixed up the syllabus of both parts. I have forgotten the topics of first year.”

Another second-year student of BN College said, “The varsity should have adopted alternative arrangements for conducting exam on time. We have to take exams of the syllabus which was covered a year ago. I doubt students will pass with flying marks.”

Meanwhile, the on-going admission process for undergraduate and diploma courses for new academic session under PU is likely to be concluded by this month, said an official.

The varsity has extended the date for filling admission for postgraduate traditional courses till November 30.