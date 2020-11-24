Sections
Pending results for PG, UG courses to be declared before November 30: DU tells HC

The submission was made during a hearing on an application seeking directions to respondent Delhi University to declare the results, which also cited the court’s earlier order when the varsity had undertaken to declare all the results by October 31.

Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 18:10 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, New Delhi

Delhi University(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)

The Delhi University on Tuesday informed the Delhi High Court that the pending results for various postgraduate and undergraduate courses will be declared by November 30.

The submission was made during a hearing on an application seeking directions to respondent Delhi University to declare the results, which also cited the court’s earlier order when the varsity had undertaken to declare all the results by October 31.

A division bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Justice Subramonium Prasad noted the submission made by the counsel for DU that the remaining results of postgraduate and undergraduate courses shall be declared by November 30 and deferred the matter for further hearing on December 2.

The petition, filed by law student Prateek Sharma through advocate Harpreet Singh Hora, sought directions to the Delhi University to issue pending results following the October 12 order.

Earlier, the same bench had made it clear that the Delhi University shall not incorporate any footnote on the marksheets to be uploaded on its website stating that the same is subject to any physical verification and nor shall the Delhi University call upon the students to physically approach the University or College to where under the varsity itself had undertaken to adhere to the timeline for the declaration of results.

