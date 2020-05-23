Sections
Home / Education / PGIMER Chandigarh ‘develops’ robotic trolley for Covid patients

PGIMER Chandigarh ‘develops’ robotic trolley for Covid patients

The device was formally launched by Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) Director Jagat Ram on Saturday.

Updated: May 23, 2020 19:35 IST

By Indo Asian News Service| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Chandigarh

Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research. (HT file)

In order to ensure minimum contact of healthcare workers with coronavirus patients and no contamination in surroundings, the PGIMER here has developed a state-of-the-art low-cost robotic trolley for Covid patients that is customized for local needs.

Acronymed as DOOT (delivery, observance and orchestrated tele communicator), this robotic device was designed and developed by Resident Doctors Pranay Mahajan and Shailesh Gahukar from the Department of Hospital Administration.

The Director lauded both for their commendable initiative and said: “The health and safety of our frontline corona warriors is always our utmost concern as they are putting their own lives at risk to save the lives of others.



“This robotic device is PGIMER’s step forward in the direction of self-reliance and safety. By delivering medicines and food among patients in the isolation wards, wherein the chances of getting infected with the virus are maximum for the healthcare workers, this automated trolley will help in reducing their interaction with Covid-19 patients to a great extent.”

Vipin Koushal, in charge of Covid Hospital, said: “With a spike in the number of corona positive patients earlier, we brainstormed about multiple affordable options to ensure better safety for our Covid-19 team in addition to SOPs being followed.

“That’s how DOOT came into being. It is a special, affordable and customized solution for our local needs. It was quite a challenge as well as it was developed during the lockdown period when nothing was available in the market.”

He said it was managed within a nominal budget of Rs 25,000 with the constant support of the engineering department of the PGIMER.

There are 41 active cases in Chandigarh at present, with 178 patients cured and discharged. The corona death toll in Chandigarh is three. So far, 222 coronavirus cases have been reported in the Union Territory.

