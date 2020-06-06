PGIMS Recruitment 2020: Apply for 153 vacancies of senior resident and demonstrator, MBBS graduates can apply

Pandit BD Sharma Post Graduate University of Health Sciences (Rohtak) has invited online applications for recruitment against 153 posts of senior resident, demonstrator and senior resident in sports medicine. The online application process is going on and the last date to apply is June 10. The recruitment will be tenure based (6 months).

Aspirants having MBBS degree and MD/MS/DNB in the concerned subject can apply for the post of senior resident. In case the candidates with MD/MS qualifications are not available, the candidates with diploma in the concerned subject or training experience of three years as PG students will be considered. Applicant must be registered under the State/ Central Medical Registration Act.

Aspirants having MD in sports medicine or MS in orthopaedics, MD in physical medicine and rehabilitation/ DNB (sports medicine)/ MD in physiology with 2 years of experience in sports medicine can apply for the post of senior resident (sports medicine).

Any MBBS graduate registered under state/ central medical registration Act can apply for the post of demonstrator.

Age Limit: Applicant should not be less than 22 years and more than 40 years.

How to apply?

Aspirants can apply for the posts in the prescribed format and send the application along with the other documents to the office of Deputy Registrar, Rectt. and Estt. Branch, Pt. B.D.Sharma UHS, Rohtak on or before 10 July 2020.

Check official notification here/ application form