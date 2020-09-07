National Education Policy 2020 live updates: We should try to implement NEP in letter and spirit, says PM

The conference titled “Role of NEP-2020 in Transforming Higher Education” has been organised by the Ministry of Education.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing a conference on the National Education Policy 2020 and its transformational impact. The conference titled “Role of NEP-2020 in Transforming Higher Education” has been organised by the Ministry of Education. Education ministers of all states. President Ram Nath Kovind, Governors, Vice-Chancellors of universities and other senior officials are also attending the online conference.
From the 1968 education policy to NEP 2020, it has been made clear that the central and state governments should work collectively and aim for 6 percent investment of GDP in the field of public education, says President Kovind
The new National Education Policy 2020 has emphasised on including socially and economically deprived section of the society, says President Kovid
President Ram Nath Kovind’s address on new National Education Policy 2020 has started.
Under the NEP 2020, the pressure on students for specific streams have been removed. Our youth will now be able to learn according to their interests, says PM Modi.
The employment rate of our country’s youth will increase with a practical learning approach which has been stated under the national education policy, says PM Modi.