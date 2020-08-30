Sections
Home / Education / PM did ‘Khilone Pe Charcha’ instead of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’: Rahul Gandhi

Updated: Aug 30, 2020 16:13 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Nandini, New Delhi

Rahul Gandhi (HT File)

Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not speaking about the upcoming NEET and JEE, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that the aspirants wanted him to do a ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ in his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

“JEE-NEET aspirants wanted the PM do ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ but the PM did ‘Khilone Pe Charcha’. #Mann_Ki_Nahi_Students_Ki_Baat,” the Congress leader tweeted.

 

The Congress leader’s remark comes after Prime Minister Modi, addressed his monthly “Mann ki Baat” radio programme earlier today. In the programme, the Prime Minister also talked about making ‘toys for the world’ and highlighted the ability of India to become a ‘toy hub’.



The comments of the Congress leader came even as the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) are scheduled to be held in September. Notably, protests are being held by students and Opposition parties against the decision to hold the exams amid the ongoing pandemic.

Ministers from six Opposition-ruled states have also moved the Supreme Court seeking directions to postpone the exams reviewing its earlier order in the matter.

The Supreme Court had on August 17 dismissed a petition seeking the postponement of the NEET and JEE scheduled to be held in September 2020 observing that the career of students cannot be put under jeopardy for long.

