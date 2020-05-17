Sections
Home / Education / ‘PM eVIDYA’ for digital education, Manodarpan for psychological counselling to be launched: Finance Minister

‘PM eVIDYA’ for digital education, Manodarpan for psychological counselling to be launched: Finance Minister

‘PM eVIDYA’ programme will consist of ‘Diksha’ involving e-content and QR coded energized textbooks for all grades and will be called as ‘one nation, one digital platform’.

Updated: May 17, 2020 13:11 IST

By Indo Asian News Service| Posted by Nandini, New Delhi

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses a press conference (ANI)

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said that ‘PM eVIDYA’ programme for multi-mode access to digital education will be launched immediately and that 100 universities will be permitted to start online courses by May 30.

‘PM eVIDYA’ programme will consist of ‘Diksha’ involving e-content and QR coded energized textbooks for all grades and will be called as ‘one nation, one digital platform’.

Besides this, one earmarked TV channel per class from 1 to 12, also named as ‘one class, one channel’, will also be rolled out.

It will also envisage extensive use of radio, community radio and podcasts and special e-content for visually and hearing impaired.



Under the ‘PM eVIDYA’ programme, the Finance Ministry said that top 100 universities will be permitted to automatically start online courses by May 30, 2020.

During the nationwide lockdown, the government is ensuring that education of students does not suffer.

Alluding to the challenging times, Sitharaman said, “Swayam Prabha DTH channels have reached those who do not have access to the internet and DIKSHA platform has had 61 crore hits from 24th March.”

Besides this, Manodarpan, an initiative for psychosocial support of students, teachers and families for mental health and emotional wellbeing, will also be launched immediately.

New National Curriculum and Pedagogical framework for school, early childhood and teachers will also be set in motion.

National Foundational Literacy and Numeracy Mission for ensuring that every child attains learning levels and outcomes in grade five by 2025 will be set afloat by December, this year, said the ministry.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

No fresh insolvency to be initiated for 1 year under IBC: FM Sitharaman
May 17, 2020 13:38 IST
Dietary, lifestyle changes are key to live stress-free
May 17, 2020 13:37 IST
Urvashi says sending sons to boarding school gave her ‘massive depression’
May 17, 2020 13:34 IST
Taapsee Pannu has a ‘real’ struggle at hand, her AC isn’t working
May 17, 2020 13:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.