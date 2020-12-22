Aligarh Muslim University centenary celebrations Live Updates: PM Modi begins his address to faculty, students

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is delivering his address to faculty and students of Aligarh Muslim University on the occasion of its centenary celebrations via video conferencing. Chancellor of the University Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin and Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank are also present on the occasion. AMU became a university in the year 1920, through an Act of Indian Legislative Council by elevating the Mohammedan Anglo Oriental (MAO) College to the status of a Central University. MAO College was set up in 1877 by Sir Syed Ahmad Khan. AMU became a University in 1920, through an Act of Indian Legislative Council by elevating the Mohammedan Anglo Oriental (MAO) College to the status of a Central University. MAO College was set up in 1877 by Sir Syed Ahmad Khan, the PMO release stated.

11:33 am IST 'Drop-out rate of Muslim girls was 70% due to lack of toilets in school campus' Earlier, the school drop out rates of Muslim girls was 70% because there were no toilets in school campuses. With the construction of toilets in the school and college campuses, the drop out rate has been reduced, PM said.




