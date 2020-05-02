PM Modi deliberates on national education policy, reforms in education sector

Sections
Several educational institutions have used online tools to help students with their syllabus during the coronavirus-induced lockdown which has now been extended for two more weeks beginning May 4.

Updated: May 02, 2020 13:03 IST

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday deliberated on the reforms required in the education sector, including the National Education Policy (NEP).

Special emphasis was given on the use of technology in the education sector and enhancing learning and adapting by the use of technology such as online classes, education portal and class-wise broadcast on dedicated education channels.

According to the HRD Ministry, the National Education Policy was framed in 1986 and modified in 1992.



More than three decades have passed since the previous policy was formulated.

Keeping in mind the changes, a new education policy is needed.

It was decided to usher in education reforms to create a vibrant knowledge society by ensuring higher quality education to all, this making India a “global knowledge super power’, a government statement said.

The focus was on bringing uniformity in education, providing universal access to quality education and improving the quality of elementary education through a new national curriculum framework, the statement said.

It said the framework should focuses on multi-linguistic, 21st century skills, integration of sport and art and environmental issues.

The use and promotion of technology in various modes for education at school and higher levels was discussed in detail.

These included online mode, TV channels, radio and podcasts, among other things. Reforming the higher education scenario by making the Indian education system at par with the highest global standards, making education effective, inclusive, contemporary, rooted in the Indian culture and ethos were also discussed.

The emphasis was given on early childhood care and education, foundational literacy and numeracy, adapting contemporary pedagogy, preserving the cultural and linguistic diversity of India with a special focus on early vocationalisation of education.

To achieve all these goals and to ensure efficient educational governance, extensive use of technology including artificial intelligence will be promoted, it said.

